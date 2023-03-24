Coatesy (Photo: Philadelphia Flyers)

Longtime PHILADELPHIA FLYERS broadcaster STEVE COATES has announced his retirement, effective after this season.

"COATESY," who played in the FLYERS' minor league system in 1973-77 and made it to the NHL with the DETROIT RED WINGS for five games in 1976-77, has been with the FLYERS' broadcast team for 43 years, starting as a radio color commentator alongside GENE HART on WIP-A/PHILADELPHIA. He served as studio host for FLYERS telecasts on then-independent WTAF-TV (now WTXF-TV (FOX 29)) in 1984-86 and independent WGBS-TV (PHILLY 57) in 1987-91, then moved back to the radio side on WIP through 1999, when he returned to TV on COMCAST SPORTSNET as an analyst and, later, rinkside reporter. For the last nine seasons, COATES has served as analyst on BEASLEY Sports WPEN-A (97.5 THE FANATIC) and Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA. He will continue to work with the team and on FLYERS Alumni events.

"The PHILADELPHIA FLYERS organization is unlike any other in professional sports and it has truly been my honor to have been a part of it for so many years," said COATES. "This organization has given me a home and a family. It has led me to forge lifelong relationships and the very best of friendships with everyone I've had the privilege to work with along the way. I have too many people to thank over the years for their support and guidance, but none of this would have been possible without the incredible community of FLYERS fans that I've met, and continue to meet, every single day. Serving as the voice of the team for all my years, the one thing that is undeniable is that the FLYERS logo means something special to all of us. For me, it represents a community whose passion for their team is unequalled year after year. You are the heartbeat of this team and I thank you for welcoming me into your lives."

"The impact that STEVE COATES has had on this organization and in the community has been immeasurable during his 43 year career," said COMCAST SPECTACOR Chairman and FLYERS Governor DAVE SCOTT. "There's no doubt that COATESY is one of the sharpest analysts in hockey, whether its breaking down a game, a player, or situation, but his impact on the FLYERS has been much greater than that. What makes COATESY truly unique is his ability to connect with everyone he meets through his infectious and welcoming personality - that's why he will always be beloved by our players, coaches, and fans. I am lucky to call COATESY a friend, and he will always be part of the FLYERS family."

"STEVE COATES is simply one of a kind, and for four decades, his voice has been synonymous with the PHILADELPHIA FLYERS and some of the greatest moments in franchise history," said COMCAST SPECTACOR CEO DAN HILFERTY. "COATESY's passion for the game and his love of the FLYERS are infectious, and though we will miss him on the radio broadcasts, he will always be part of this organization and a legendary figure in FLYERS history."

"Coming to PHILADELPHIA 15 years ago, it didn't take very long for me to understand what made COATESY a special part of this organization and the community," said Interim GM DANIEL BRIERE. "He has a natural ability to make everyone feel welcome and a genuine interest to meet, listen and help anyone in need. His love of the FLYERS, but more importantly the fans of this great city, is near and dear to his heart and something that should be celebrated."

A special ceremony before the APRIL 1st game against the BUFFALO SABRES at WELLS FARGO CENTER will honor COATES.

