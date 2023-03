Country Panel Changes

MEDIABASE has announced changes to its Country published and Activator panels, including the addition for four stations to the former. The changes take effect the evening of WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5th, with the first add dates MONDAY, APRIL 10th. Panel changes and weights are based on FALL 2022 ratings for all markets, with the next update expected in JULY based on WINTER 2023 ratings.

Joining the Country published panel are: iHEARTMEDIA KXBG (BIG 97.9)/FT. COLLINS, CO; iHEARTMEDIA WCKT (CAT COUNTRY 107.1)/FT. MYERS, FL; ALPHA MEDIA KBAY/KKDV (BAY COUNTRY 94.5 & 92.1)/SAN JOSE; and GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS KVOO (98.5 THE BULL/TULSA, OK.

Panel drops will be announced the week of APRIL 2nd.

Now making up the monitored activator panel are:

RADIO FM MEDIA KBVB (BOB 95.1 & 94.5)/FARGO-MOREHEAD, ND

BIG RIVER BROADCASTING WXFL (KIX96)/FLORANCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL.

GUERRA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. KRRG (BIG BUCK COUNTRY 98.1)/LAREDO, TX

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS WBFM (B93.7)/SHEYBOYGAN, WI

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN

BACKYARD BROADCASTING WILQ/WILLIAMSPORT, PA

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS KVOX(FROGGY 99.9)/FARGO-MOREHEAD, ND

iHEARTMEDIA WEGX(EAGLE 92.9)/FLORENCE, SC

VERSTADIG MEDIA WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN, MD

NRG MEDIA WFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN,NE.

ALPHA MEDIA KLLL/LUBBOCK, TX

HALL COMMUNICATIONS WCTY/NEW LONDON, CT

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA KKJG/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

AGM CALIFORNIA KSNI (SUNNY 102.5)/SANTA MARIA, CA

POWELL BROADCASTING KSUX/SIOUX CITY, IA

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS WTHI/TERRE HAUTE, IN

ALPHA MEDIA WIBW (BIG 94.9)/TOPEKA, KS

MIDWESTERN BROADCASTING GROUP WTCM/TRAVERSE CITY, MI

iHEARTMEDIA WACO (TEXAS #1 COUNTRY)/WACO, TX

MIDWEST COMMUNICATION WDEZ (GREAT COUNTRY 101.9)/WAUSAU, WI





« see more Net News