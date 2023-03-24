Jonathan L

JONATHAN L's weekly "LOPSIDED WORLD OF L" show has ended after 18 years. The final LWOL episode of the two-hour show, produced in GERMANY, was the 53rd edition of "SHE SHOW."

"Time to say goodbye for now — not permanent but temporary for sure," said JONATHAN L ROSEN. "The end of an 18 year career of this version of LOPSIDED WORLD OF L 1.0. Love spending my whole life within the world of discovering new artists and new music. That will never stop.

"So, I am announcing I am finally going to write my personal memoirs. I look very forward to giving readers something more than just a book about a guy in the world of music. Think you will find it fascinating.

"A sincere thanks for all of you listeners and musicians that have enjoyed my work for you and stay awake for LOPSIDED WORLD OF L 2.0."

JONATHAN began his radio career at KLPX/TUCSON with his "VIRGIN VINYL" specialty show in 1982. He launched Alternative KEYX (THE KEY)/PHOENIX in 1986, hosted "VIRGIN VINYL" on KUPD/PHOENIX in 1988, launched Alternative KUKQ-A/PHOENIX in 1989. launched start-up Alternative on then-KFMA/WICKENBURGH, AZ in 1992, "VIRGIN VINYL" aired on KDKB/PHOENIX from 1993-1995, relocated to LOS ANGELES become Sr. Editor/VP of VIRTUALLYALTERNATIVE/ALBUM NETWORK from 1995-2001, and launched JONATHAN L RADIO for independent promotion from 2002-2005. JONATHAN returned to KUPD/PHOENIX in AUGUST 2005 where he debuted "LOPSIDED WORLD OF L." He relocated to BERLIN where the show has originated since 2010.

Reach out to JONATHAN at jonathan@jlradio.com and don't miss his interview with ALL ACCESS SVP/Strategy, Music Formats, Alternative Editor SHAWN ALEXANDER in this week's Alternative 10 Questions.

