Rebranded

ONTHEGO MEDIA AC KQCR/PARKERSBURG, IA has re-branded as of this morning (3/27) as “99 THE WAVE” as it rolls out a YACHT ROCK format, moving away from Soft AC.

Also new is “THE TJ SHOW,” which will cover mornings. TJ, is the lead, and will be joined daily by JBo, HEATHER, PRODUCER KENNY and JOSH.

