Pleshe

STEVE PLESHE has departed MONUMENT RECORDS, where he has been Dir./Regional Promotion since MAY of 2020. Look for the label to announce a new hire next week.

A veteran of both radio and records, PLESHE joined the label from CUMULUS Country KSKS (93.7 KISS COUNTRY)/FRESNO, where he had been PD and overnight host for three years (NET NEWS 5/11/20).

Prior to re-joining KSKS in 2017, PLESHE was Dir./WEST COAST Promotion at BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT. He first joined KSKS in the early ‘90s as a part-timer, and worked his way up to PD in 2004. He made the shift to record promotion with COUNTRY THUNDER RECORDS in 2008. After a stint back in radio with Classic Hits KHIT/FRESNO, where he did mornings, PLESHE joined RCA NASHVILLE in 2009, then segued to BLACK RIVER in 2014.

Reach him at (559) 307-8148..

