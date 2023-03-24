Hill

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY PD DAVE HILL left radio early in 2022 to work with CORDISH/LIVE! Hospitality & Entertainment as National Director of Programming. That job has been turned into a consultancy gig, so HILL is looking to get back into radio.

He told ALL ACCESS, "I lived the dream gig for a year, and now they have restructured me to a consultant gig. I rolled the dice on a gig that still needs to be defined. But deep in my heart, I missed broadcasting; it's in my blood. I'm looking to stay in KC. My wife owns a business here, and the kids are in school. I have learned my lesson and I want back in. Be it TV or radio."

Prior to KCFX, HILL was at iHEARTMEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS as SVPP. His experience also includes being PD at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock station WBGG/MIAMI and SVPP iHEARTMEDIA/PORTLAND, OR overseeing the company's cluster of nine stations. In addition, from 2002 to 2014, HILL was PD for HEARST BROADCASTING in BALTIMORE as PD for News Talk WBAL-AM and Active Rock WIYY.

Reach out to HILL at radiodave98@gmail.com.

