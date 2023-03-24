Mediabase

MEDIABASE has announced changes to its published and Activator panels. The changes take effect the evening of WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5th, with the first add dates MONDAY, APRIL 10th and TUESDAY, APRIL 11th, depending on the format. Panel changes and weights are based on FALL 2022 ratings for all markets, with the next update expected in JULY based on WINTER 2023 ratings.

In addition to the Country panel changes reported here on FRIDAY (3/24), now making the Published Panels in other formats are:

For AC

Mosaic/SIRIUSXM; iHEARTMEDIA KJMY (MY 99.5)/SALT LAKE CITY; LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE

For Hot AC

iHEARTMEDIA WKDD-F (98.1 KDD)/AKRON, OH; iHEARTMEDIA KTOZ/SPRINGFIELD, MO

Dropped - KJMY

For Active Rock

TOWNSQUARE WBUF/BUFFALO, NY; CUMULUS KKEG/BENTONVILLE, AC, CROMWELL MEDIA WBUZ (102.9 THE BUZZ)/NASHVILLE; CONNOISSEUR MEDIA WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK)/LONG ISLAND, NY; TOWNSQUARE KJOC/DAVENPORT, IA

For Alternative

iHEARTMEDIA KTHR/WICHITA, KS; iHEARTMEDIA KFOO/SPOKANE, WA

Dropped – WBUZ/NASHVILLE (Moves To Active Rock)

For Triple-A

SAGA WOXL-F2/ASHEVILLE, NC; UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS KUTX-FM/AUSTIN, TX; YOUR PUBLIC RADIO WTMD-FM/TOWSON, MD (Moves from Activator); EMERSON COLLEGE WERS-FM/BSOTON; CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY KCSN-FM/LOS ANGELES (Moves from Activator); KENTUCKY PUBLIC RADIO WFPK-FM/LOUISVILLE (Moves from Activator); RADIO MILWAUKEE WYMS-FM/MILWAUKEE; PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION WYEP-FM/PITTSBURGH; FRIENDS OF KEXP KEXP-FM/SEATTLE

Activator Panels

For Triple-A

WARQ-F4/COLUMBIA, SC*

KJAC-FM/DENVER, CO*

KVOQ-FM/DENVER, CO*

WDSE-FM/DULUTH, MN*

KVNA-FM/FLAGSTAFF-PRESCOTT, AZ*

WNXP-FM/NASHVILLE, TN*

WDST-FM/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY*

KRCL-FM/SALT LAKE CITY, UT*

KRSH-FM/SANTA ROSA, CA*

KVYN-FM/SANTA ROSA, CA*

KCLC-FM/ST. LOUIS, MO*

Dropped (Moves To Published Panel)

WTMD-FM/BALTIMORE, MD*

KCSN-FM/LOS ANGELES, CA*

WFPK-FM/LOUISVILLE, KY*

*Monitored Stations

KTSN/AUSTIN, TX (Moves From Reported Activator To Monitored Activator)

