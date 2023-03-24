Mason

LIVELINE has launched a new live five-hour weekend show, PARTY SONGS WEEKEND, hosted by MASON. It's produced by JOHN GARABEDIAN, who created Top 40's weekend party show OPEN HOUSE PARTY, which launched on WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON in 1987. GARABEDIAN left the show in 2017 when he bought a group of MASSACHUSETTS radio stations.

GARABEDIAN said, "Weekends are the most important time for Top 40's young 18-34 core listeners. It's get-togethers with friends, partying and letting loose. To lure them from streaming music sources, radio needs to be fun and deliver compelling live excitement that connects weekend energy and celebration, and no one compares with MASON! The current syndicated products have dropped listener calls and gone to automated voice tracks. Compelling radio requires live energy, not just some voicetracked DJ playing tunes. Live listener calls are the core human connection SPOTIFY can't duplicate."

MASON added, "It was the energy, immediacy, and interactivity JOHN delivered that drew me in and made radio exciting and got me committed to choosing radio for a career. Everything else on the radio was dull and boring, but when JOHN came on, it lit a fire! Top 40 is a young people's format...at 22, I feel I can connect directly with today's Gen Z target and know what they get excited by. Every show is filled with dozens of live listener requests, contests, call-ins and live mixes every hour!"

