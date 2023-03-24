Thompson

NASHVILLE music industry figure BOB "NORTON" THOMPSON died this morning (3/24) at the age of 80 after a brief illness, and several years battling dementia. THOMPSON and his wife, TONI, owned the downtown NASHVILLE rehearsal space SOUNDCHECK, used over the years by a who's who of musical talent, including VINCE GILL, KEITH URBAN, BRAD PAISLEY, GARTH BROOKS, TIM McGRAW and many others to work out their stage shows before touring.

During his career, THOMPSON worked on tours as a roadie, stage manager and personal assistant alongside some of music’s greatest artists, including THE EAGLES, OZZY OSBOURNE, GLENN FREY, DAN FOGELBREG, CHICAGO, JIMMY BUFFETT and THE BELLAMY BROTHERS. He detailed those experiences in his recent book, "Last Encore: My Time With Glenn Frey, The Eagles And Other Hit Artists."

After so much time on the road, THOMPSON and his wife first opened THIRD ENCORE rehearsal studios in CALIFORNIA's SAN FERNANDO VALLEY in 1989, later moving to NASHVILLE and opening SOUNDCHECK in 1993.

Survivors include his wife, daughter SUMMER NAYLOR and a grandson. A private service will be scheduled. A GOFUNDME account has been established here with a $100,000 goal to help the family with medical bills.

