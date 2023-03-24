Morning Duo Returns

Longtime morning duo KEN & KITTY, who helped startup Country WCTO (CAT COUNTRY 96)/ALLENTOWN, PA climb to #1 in nine months back in 1997, before segueing to WYGY (then known as 96.5 THE STAR)/CINCINNATI and returning to the ALLENTOWN market at WODE (99.9 THE HAWK), are back on the air in major markets from coast to coast via their new video podcast.

The two have started a new company of their own for the enterprise, with air checks available to sample at kenandkitty.com.

« see more Net News