BINNIE MEDIA Rhythmic AC WJYY/CONCORD, NH has inked JEREMY WHITE for afternoons. WHITE, who most recently was at CORUS Hot AC CKBE (THE BEAT 92.5)/MONTREAL, succeeds MICHAEL MAZE. MAZE left WJYY earlier in MARCH.

WJYY Dir./Programming HARRISON HINMAN commented, "We're very excited to have JEREMY join team JYY. He brings in years of experience with a new/fresh upbeat show that our listeners can connect to and enjoy! We believe JEREMY is the perfect candidate to help steer JYY in this new direction!"

HINMAN went on to say, " We have made the switch from Top 40/Mainstream into a stricter Rhythmic Hot AC format highlighting 90s and 2000s Throwbacks with a touch of today's hip-hop. We're very excited about this new era of JYY as we celebrate the station's 40th birthday this year!"

