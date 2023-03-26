Jim Stem

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to Country music industry veteran SCOTT STEM of NASHVILLE-based TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT on the death his father, JAMES "JIM" STEM, from bladder cancer on THURSDAY, MARCH 23rd at his home. He was 83.

Visitation will be held TODAY (3/27) at ROSELAWN FUNERAL HOME & MEMORIAL GARDENS (5350 NW Broad Street, MURFREESBORO, TN 37129) from 4-8p (CT). The family will have a graveside service in the same location TOMORROW at 11a, preceded by visitation from 10-11a.

Flowers are welcome and/or donations to ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL are appreciated. See the full obituary here.

« see more Net News