-
Condolences To Triple 8's Scott Stem On The Loss Of His Father
by Phyllis Stark
March 27, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to Country music industry veteran SCOTT STEM of NASHVILLE-based TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT on the death his father, JAMES "JIM" STEM, from bladder cancer on THURSDAY, MARCH 23rd at his home. He was 83.
Visitation will be held TODAY (3/27) at ROSELAWN FUNERAL HOME & MEMORIAL GARDENS (5350 NW Broad Street, MURFREESBORO, TN 37129) from 4-8p (CT). The family will have a graveside service in the same location TOMORROW at 11a, preceded by visitation from 10-11a.
Flowers are welcome and/or donations to ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL are appreciated. See the full obituary here.