New #1

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CARLY PEARCE and her label promotion team for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "What He Didn't Do." The song, which impacted radio last JUNE, tops the MEDIABASE Country chart in its 36th week, rising from #4 to #1.

Written by PEARCE, ASHLEY GORLEY and EMILY SHACKLETON, the divorce-inspired tune is from the singer's "29: Written In Stone" project. PEARCE has called her latest hit "really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward" into a new relationship.

Elsewhere in the chart's top tier, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Rock And A Hard Place" and LAINEY WILSON's "Heart Like A Truck" hold steady at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, for a third week each. LUKE COMBS' two-week #1, "Going, Going Gone," descends to #4, and PARKER McCOLLUM is new to the top 5 with "Handle On You." The sole new entry into the Top 10 this week is DAN + SHAY's "You," which rises from #11.

