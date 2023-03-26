(Photo: Raven B. Varona)

ADELE has confirmed she will extend her WEEKENDS WITH ADELE LAS VEGAS Residency at CAESARS PALACE at THE COLOSSEUM. The 34 new shows begin on JUNE 16th and run through NOVEMBER 4th. In addition, she is planning a live concert film of the residency.

The artist made the announcement at LAST NIGHT's show (3/25) saying "Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that. So I am coming back for a few weeks in JUNE, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Presale tickets for the second residency shows will begin at 10a (PT) on APRIL 5th. Click here for more information.

