This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley Holds Top Spot; SZA 'Bill' Runner Up; Taylor Top 5; Miguel, PinkPantheress Rise

* MILEY CYRUS is #1 for a sixth week with "Flowers"

* SZA is the new runner-up as "Kill Bill" goes 3*-2* and is +971 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT has another top 5 hit with "Lavender Haze," up 6*-5* giving Republic three of the top five

* MIGUEL is up 1480 spins, moving 15*-13* with "Sure Thing"

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE is nearing the top 15, up 19*-16* Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 1025 spins

* After six weeks at #21 on a very competitive chart, KANE BROWN & KATELYN BROWN crack the top 20 with "Thank God"

* MILEY CYRUS jumps 25*-23* with "River," up 1645 spins

* ED SHEERAN is back, entering at 29* with "Eyes Closed" with 1807 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR is up 866 spins, moving 38*-33* with "Mother"

* LIZZY MCALPINE debuts at 38* with "Ceilings"

Rhythmic: Coi Leray Holds Top Spot; Drake/21 Savage Rise; PinkPantheress, Latto Top 10

* COI LERAY holds the top spot with "Players" for a 3rd week

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE move 5*-4* with "Spin Bout U," and are up 659 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE goes top 10, up 11*-8* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 329 spins

* LATTO enters the top 10 as well, rising 12*-10* with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA and is +219 spins

* NICKI MINAJ goes top 15, up 19*-15* with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," and is +831 spins

* LOLA BROOKE goes top 20, up 21*-19* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 257 spins

* BABYFACE RAY also hits the top 20, rising 22*-20* with "Spend It," featuring BLXST & NIJA

* TOOSII soars 33*-25* with "Favorite Song," up 572 spins

* DON TOLIVER debuts at 29* with "Private Landing" featuring JUSTIN BIEBER and FUTURE up 492 spins

* KAROL G & SHAKIRA enter at 35* with "TQG," up 343 spins

* BLXST enters at 39* with "Passionate," featuring RODDY RICCH - and up 400 spins

Urban: Coi Leray Lands Dual Format #1; Lola Brooke, SZA 'Bill' Rise; Ice Spice, Babyface Ray Top 20

* COI LERAY scores a dual chart topper as "Players" leaps 4*-1*, up 672 spins

* LOLA BROOKE jumps 8*-6* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 322 spins

* SZA jumps 10*-8* with "Kill Bill," up 419 spins

* ICE SPICE goes top 20, rising 23*-19* with "In Ha Mood," up 401 spins

* BABYFACE RAY is top 20 at both Rhythmic and Urban as "Spend It" featuring BLXST & NIJA moves 21*-20* and is +206,

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE debuts at 30* with "Painting Pictures," up 687 spins

* USHER debuts at 34* with "GLU," up 515 spins

* LAH PAT enters at 38* with "Rodeo," featuring BIG JADE

Hot AC: Miley Holds Top Spot; Taylor, Gaga Top 5; Kid Laroi Rises; Sheeran Debuts Big

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 5th week with "Flowers"

* There are two new entries to the top 5, TAYLOR SWIFT rises 7*-4* with "Lavender Haze," up 285 spins

* LADY GAGA vaults into the top 5 with "Bloody Mary," up 9*-5* and +236 spins

* THE KID LAROI is up 413 spins and climbs 13*-12* with "Love Again"

* MILEY CYRUS is near the top 20, up 25*-21* with "River," up 679 spins

* ED SHEERAN with a huge debut at 23* with "Eyes Closed" and with 927 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN vaults into the top 25 with "Last Night," up 33*-25*, up 278 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR debuts at 35* with "Mother" and is +333 spins

Active Rock: Linkin Park Hold Top Spot; Pop Evil Top 5; Motionless In White Top 10; Avenged Sevenfold Top 15

* LINKIN PARK hold the top spot with "Lost" for a 3rd week

* SHINEDOWN remain in the runner up spot with "Dead Don't Die," up 131 spins

* POP EVIL go top 5, rising 7*-5* with "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)," up 78 spins

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE enter the top 10, moving 12*-10* with "Werewolf," up 43 spins

* AVENGED SEVENFOLD leap 16*-12* in their second week with "Nobody," up 266 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 20, up 22*-18* with "Watch The World Burn," with a +118 spin gain

* JELLY ROLL go top 20 as well, up 25*-19* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 168 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH debut at 31* with "Another Celebration At The End Of The World," with 298 spins

* NICKELBACK enter at 34* with "Those Days," up 127 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW debut at 40* with "Hate Me Too," up 155 spins

Alternative: Linkin Park Hold Dual #1; Gorillaz, The Revivalists, Portugal Rise

* LINKIN PARK spend a 3rd week atop the Alternative chart as well with "Lost"

* GORILLAZ go 7*-6* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN, at +248 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS move 10*-7* with "Kid," and +321 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN go top 15, moving 17*-13* with "DUMMY," up 247 spins

* PIERCE THE EVIL is top 15 as well, up 16*-14* with "Emergency Contact," up 94 spins

* MIKE SHINODA leaps 31*-23* with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE, up 221 spins

* TAME IMPALA debut at 31* with "Wings Of Time," up 239 spins

Triple A: The National New #1; Beck, Noah Kahan Top 10; Boygenius Top 15

* THE NATIONAL take over the top spot as "Tropic Morning News" moves 2*-1*

* BECK enters the top 10, up 12*-8* with "Thinking About You," up 36 spins

* NOAH KAHAN goes top 10 as well, rising 13*-10* with "Homesick," at +35 spins

* BOYGENIUS goes top 15, up 16*-14* with "Not Strong Enough," up 51 spins

* YOUNG THE GIANT goes top 20, leaping 25*-17* with "The Walk Home" and +54 spins

* DEVON GILFILLIAN jumps 24*-18* with "All I Really Wanna Do" at +51 spins

* CHARLEY CROCKETT also is top 20, moving 21*-19* with "Trinity River"

* HOZIER is back, debuting at 22* with "Eat Your Young," up 186 spins

* PORTUGAL. THE MAN enter at 23* with "DUMMY," up 53 spins

