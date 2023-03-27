Tornado Relief

NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON, MS stations are collecting donations to help victims of the MARCH 24 tornado that killed at least 25 in MISSISSIPPI and left dozens injured. Now through WEDNESDAY, listener-donated items will be gathered and distributed through a local church.

OM JAN MICHAELS commented, "Our listeners always jump in to help, which is why we can so successfully make a difference for these victims."

Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS PD MATT MONY added, "Having live and local staffs for these stations truly gives us the edge to best serve our communities. It feels so good to know we have the local platforms to make a difference."

Country WUSJ (US 96.3) and Classic Country WHJT (93-5 THE LEGEND) PD TRACI LEE noted that listeners have asked for food and water, saying, "I am heartbroken to see this happen to our neighbors and family. We are absolutely doing all we can right now to come together to help these people."

The cluster includes Y101, US 96.3, 93.5 THE LEGEND, Rhythmic Oldies WIIN-A-W271DF (102.1 THE BOX), and AC WJKK (MIX 98.7).

