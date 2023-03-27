Lee (Photo: LinkedIn)

ASCENSION WISCONSIN FOUNDATION Chief Philanthropy Officer DAVID LEE has joined the UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE News-Talk WUWM/MILWAUKEE as Director and GM. LEE, the former CEO of IMAGINE MKE and Exec. Dir. of FEEDING WISCONSIN, replaces JOHN HESS as GM.

“We are excited to have DAVID take the lead as General Manager of WUWM,” said UWM College of Letters and Science Acting Dean NIGEL ROTHFUS. “His extraordinary background in WISCONSIN’s nonprofit sector, his experience in focusing resources on the needs of vulnerable communities, and his widely recognized skills in developing dynamic and collaborative work environments will be critical to the ongoing success of WUWM. DQAVID is keenly aware of the roles that both UWM and WUWM play in MILWAUKEE, and I believe he will be a visionary next leader of MILWAUKEE’s NPR affiliate.”

« see more Net News