Free Shows

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, JAMTRAXX MEDIA INC. and RADIOMIXES are offering 17 different genres of 23 different mix shows at no charge for one year to terrestrial radio stations.

CEO ROB AUSTIN said, “We’ve been the longest running independent mix show supplier since 1993 and we have grown and strengthened our catalog superbly since, across 17 genres encompassing 23 different shows. We ARE mix shows; in fact, we are AMERICA’s mix shows,”

Find out more at www.radiomixes.com and call AUSTIN at (312) 893-7549.

