Wear It Proudly

Is station swag -- t-shirts, stickers, merch -- dead? JACOBS MEDIA Digital Dot Connector SETH RESLER, noting that stations have practically ceased swag activity under the assumption that the return on investment is negligible, contends that station-branded items can be a valuable part of a station's connection to listeners.

In a post at JACOBS MEDIA's blog, RESLER are "inexpensive but meaningful symbols of appreciation" and cites a passage from DAVID SPINKS' book "THE BUSINESS OF BELONGING" that suggests companies not look at branded swag as a billboard but instead focus on "how the swag will make the member feel when they wear it or see it... A beautifully designed piece of swag that people actually want can be more effective at reinforcing their sense of identity as a member, even if your logo doesn't show up anywhere." RESLER discusses how swag can reinforce fans' social identities and what those displaying the swag are communicating about themselves (with a postscript from FRED JACOBS noting the value of public radio's pledge-break premiums).

Read RESLER's post here.

« see more Net News