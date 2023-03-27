Montross (Photo: LinkedIn)

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA men's basketball radio analyst and former TAR HEELS center ERIC MONTROSS has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment at UNC's LINEBERGER CANCER CENTER.

A statement from the MONTROSS family issued SATURDAY (3/25) announced the diagnosis but did not disclose the type of cancer MONTROSS is battling. MONTROSS, who played eight seasons in the NBA after winning the NCAA men's basketball championship with the TAR HEELS in 1993, calls UNC games on LEARFIELD's TAR HEELS SPORTS NETWORK alongside JONES ANGELL; he has also served as Senior Director of Principal Gifts fot the school's RAMS CLUB scholarship charity.

