Texas-Based Adam Aleman Available For Voice Tracking
by Pete Jones
March 27, 2023 at 6:13 AM (PT)
Digital station THE VALLEY'S MOST WANTED air personality ADAM ALEMAN is available now for multi-format voice tracking. ALEMAN had been doing nights on the digital station run by former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KBFM (WILD 104.1)/MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE PD/morning host JOHNNY O. The station has suspended operation.
ALEMAN commented, "It was a great run on THE VALLEY'S MOST WANTED. Thank you, JOHNNY O for giving me the opportunity. I cannot wait to work with you again."
Reach out to ALEMAN at djadamaleman2121@gmail.com.