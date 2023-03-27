New

STANFORD neuroscientist DAVID EAGLEMAN is hosting a new podcast about brains for iHEARTPODCASTS.

"INNER COSMOS" debuts TODAY (3/27) with new episodes posting on MONDAYS. The show examines "how modern brain science intersects with our lives, passions, and behaviors," from how the brain deals with emergencies (like whether time really runs in slow motion in a car accident) to dreams and their relationship to Earth's rotation. EAGLEMAN has written several books and hosts the PBS/BBC TV series "THE BRAIN."

