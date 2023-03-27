MAG (Photo: Adrian Arredondo / Warner Chappell Music)

Producer MARCO "MAG" BORRERO has signed a renewal of his publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC.

MAG, who produced 15 of the 23 tracks on BAD BUNNY's chart-topping "Un Verano Sin Ti," said: “(Co-Chair/CEO) GUY (MOOT), (Pres./NORTH AMERICA) RYAN (PRESS), (SVP/A&R) KATY (WOLAVER) and the whole WARNER CHAPPELL team have been incredibly supportive over the past few years and I’m excited to continue building on our partnership.”

PRESS added, “Over the past few years, MAG has helped push our culture forward with a genre-bending sound that will define our generation. He has a gift for creating hits that go beyond language and brings people together, and all of us at WARNER CHAPPELL look forward to working with him as he takes the next step."

