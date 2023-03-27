Williams (Photo: LinkedIn)

Tech show MICK WILLIAMS' CYBER-LINE has left USA RADIO after 22 years and is going into self-syndication. The show launched in DECEMBER 1995 and was heard locally in DALLAS before being syndicated by USA in 2000.

WILLIAMS said, “Our shows and podcasts will be available across many digital platforms. And who knows… I might even buy a television repair shop to boot!”

Reach WILLIAMS at (682) 238-4853 or mick.williams@atlantisomni.com.

« see more Net News