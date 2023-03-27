New Name

The syndicated "OUTKICK 360" has a new name, “OUTKICK HOT MIC WITH HUTTON AND WITHROW,” as the NASHVILLE-based 3-6p (ET) sports show continues with JONATHAN HUTTON and CHAD WITHROW hosting. The pair and PAUL KUHARSKY hosted the show at CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE as "MIDDAY 180" before bolting in 2021 to join CLAY TRAVIS' OUTKICKl KUHARSKY exited the show last NOVEMBER.

WITHROW said, “Our listeners can expect the same brand of honest, authentic, and fearless sports talk we’ve always brought to the table. We are excited to get this new branding rolling as OUTKICK continues to grow and expand its audience.”

HUTTON said, “HOT MIC will be the agenda-free sports talk show for true sports fans. No fake debates. Authentic reactions and analysis that everyone should expect from OUTKICK.”

