"ELVIS DURAN’s SPRING BREAK," coming to HARD ROCK LIVE at SEMINOLE HARD ROCK CASINO & HOTEL in HOLLYWOOD, FL on MAY 11th, has added BEBE REXHA and JAX to the lineup, which is headed by ONEREPUBLIC.

PREMIERE NETWORKS' DURAN, heard in the market on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, will broadcast live that day 6-10a (ET) from the hotel and casino, followed by a concert that night featuring the three acts.

Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com and at Y100.com.

« see more Net News