McCreery (Photo: Jeff Ray)

For the second straight year, USCELLULAR is presenting "Locally Grown, Locally Live," showcases for six national emerging Country artists from USCELLULAR-served communities, teamed with TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' artist SCOTTY McCREERY. Featured this year will be GREYLAN JAMES (KNOXVILLE, TN), KALIE SHORR (PORTLAND, ME), COREY KENT (BIXBY, OK), HAILEY WHITTERS (SHUEYVILLE, IA), and MORGAN WADE (FLOYD, VA).

The promotion kicks off TODAY (3/27) with a sweepstakes that runs through MAY 28th. The participating artists will all perform on the USCELLULAR Connection Stage at SUMMERFEST in MILWAUKEE on JULY 8th. Fans can also engage with the artists through a dedicated website at LocallyGrown.UScelluar.com, an original SPOTIFY playlist, and on USCELLULAR's social media channels. On APRIL 5th at 8p (CT), McCREERY will host an "Ask Me Anything" INSTAGRAM Live session, where fans can ask questions and interact with him.

McCREERY said, "I love how USCELLULAR is creating an opportunity for me and other artists to stay connected with fans in communities across the country. The amazing people in my hometown of GARNER, NC, helped give me my start in music, and it’s great to see that USCELLULAR is working in a similar way to show how they are committed to enriching the communities they serve."

