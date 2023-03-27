Eight Shows Added

MADONNA has recently added eight additional shows to her CELEBRATION TOUR, including one in NASHVILLE, TN on DECEMBER 22nd, following the state's recent passing of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. A portion of proceeds from the show will go to trans rights organizations.

In a press release, MADONNA said, "the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes AMERICA a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f**k with a drag queen. BOB and I will see you from the stage in NASHVILLE where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community," she added, referring to CALDWELL TIDICUE, aka BOB THE DRAG QUEEN, winner of RUPAUL's DRAG RACE's eighth season, and special guest on MADONNA's tour.

The other new dates include WASHINGTON D.C., PHILADELPHIA, SACRAMENTO, and PALM SPRINGS, CA, along with a second show in PHOENIX plus third shows in SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS. Tickets for the additional shows go on sale tomorrow.

