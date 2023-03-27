Top 10

Four new entries made it to the MEDIA MONITORS list of top 10 national radio advertisers for MARCH 20-26, with the return of promos for this week's iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS in third place, and JACKSON HEWITT, AUTOTRADER, and CASCADE jumping into the top 10. iHEARTRADIO promos remained the overall leader, while UPSIDE moved back into the lead among paid advertisers as PROGRESSIVE dropped to fourth place. Falling out of the top 10 were SWIFFER, MATTRESS FIRM, CRICKET, and promos for iHEART's "LET'S START A COUP!" podcast.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 81048 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#3; 59365)

3. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (#25; 57417)

4. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 48330)

5. BABBEL (#4; 42698)

6. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 42217)

7. INDEED (#7; 32457)

8. JACKSON HEWITT (#15; 30364)

9. AUTOTRADER (#52; 29120)

10. CACADE (#12; 27346)

