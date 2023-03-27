Clarkson

KELLY CLARKSON has announced her first ever LAS VEGAS residency headlining engagement. "chemistry…an intimate night with KELLY CLARKSON" will open on FRIDAY 7/28 at BAKKT THEATER at PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO.

CLARKSON said, “I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than LAS VEGAS! The crowds in VEGAS are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do! So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on THE STRIP, and I’m so excited to create my own!"

« see more Net News