New Podcast Traces History Of 'Jeopardy!'
by Perry Michael Simon
March 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM (PT)
The story of "JEOPARDY!" is the subject of a new podcast from SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's SOMETHIN' ELSE and SONY PICTURES TELEVISION. "THIS IS JEOPARDY!" is hosted by a former champion on the game show, BUZZY COHEN and will debut APRIL 26th.
“For 60 years and counting, JEOPARDY! has established itself as a household name. I am so excited for the opportunity to give listeners a never-before-seen look at the show,” said COHEN. “I will examine the impact JEOPARDY! has had in cultural conversations and bring on some legendary guests who helped shape JEOPARDY! into the show we all know and love.”