Inks Extension With TuneIn

TUNEIN has renewed its deal with CNN with a multiyear extension that adds the CNN ORIGINALS channel to the current simulcast streams of CNN, CNN INTERNATIONAL, CNN EN ESPAÑOL, HLN, and, for Premium subscribers, a commercial-free CNN stream. CNN ORIGINALS includes audio from CNN documentaries and will be offered in ad-supported form for all users and ad-free for Premium subscribers. A similar channel airs on SIRIUSXM.

“CNN, television’s first 24-hour all-news service, continues to be a go-to source for around-the-clock news coverage, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the U.S,,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “CNN has been one of our foundational partners. With news being an important pillar for TUNEIN, the expansion of CNN content offerings and territories, in addition to our partnerships with other top U.S, news outlets, allows TUNEIN to continue to deliver diversified news offerings and value to our listeners.”

« back to Net News