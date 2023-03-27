Multi-Hour Outage In Progress

According to a posting on FACEBOOK, a sudden power failure which has been in progress since 6a (MT) this morning has silenced iHEARTMEDIA/SALT LAKE CITY taking all of the studios off line.

Those stations affected include Gold KODJ (94.1), AC KJMY (MY 99.5), Top 40 KZHT (97.1 ZHT), Talker KNRS (105.9), KAAZ (ROCK 106.7), and KJMY HD2 (BUSINESS 99.1).

And on top of that, the entire market was hit by a snowstorm this morning.

ALL ACCESS has reached out to SVPP and KZHT & KJMY PD JEFF McCARTNEY for some details. McCARTNEY didn’t have a timeline for a fix as yet. More updates as they become available.





