MELISSA MORAN is returning to HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WPCV (97 COUNTRY)/LAKELAND, FL to host the midday shift. MORAN previously co-hosted mornings at the station from 2008 - 2017. Previous radio stops include iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WFLZ (#1 HIT MUSIC CHANNEL)/TAMPA, FL and the former WBTS/ATLANTA.

She succeeds NIC ALLEN, who recently moved to afternoons following SARA MICHAELS' departure earlier this month.

HALL COMMUNICATIONS VP/Programming BOB WALKER said, “We’re so happy to have MELISSA back at WPCV. She’s a big-league talent, and knows how to connect with our listeners and clients.”

“I’ve really missed radio,” said MORAN. “Since leaving WPCV, I’ve become an award-winning audiobook narrator voice-over talent, and I’m also a certified life coach. But I really miss the connections and intimacy that radio can have with its listeners … plus, it’s a really fun business. I am happy to be re-joining HALL COMMUNICATIONS and all my friends at 97 COUNTRY."

MORAN starts on APRIL 3rd. Congratulate her here.

