The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION and AUSTIN CITY LIMITS (ACL) are partnering to bring a special broadcast featuring performance highlights from the 21st ANNUAL AMERICANA HONORS. The hour-long special premieres SATURDAY, APRIL 1st at 7p (CT)/8p (ET) on PBS, and varies by market (check local listings for times).

Recorded live at NASHVILLE’s historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM last fall, the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION’S 21ST ANNUAL AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS ceremony is a celebration of the confluence of Roots, Blues, Soul, Folk and Country music. The special will feature performances by PHOSPHORESCENT, BRANDI CARLILE with LUCIUS, THE FAIRFIELD FOUR, JAMES McMURTRY, THE WAR AND TREATY, LUKAS NELSON, JP HARRIS, SIERRA FERRELL, CHRIS ISAAK, BUDDY MILLER, LYLE LOVETT, THE MILK CARTON KIDS, ALLISON RUSSELL with CARLILE, and THE McCRARY SISTERS.

