The BORN & RAISED MUSIC FESTIVAL is expanding to three days for its third annual event, taking place THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th, and SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at the PRYOR CREEK MUSIC FESTIVAL GROUNDS in PRYOR, OK. The festival will feature more than 40 artists including headlining sets from TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS, WHISKEY MYERS, and GARY ALLAN, and performances from RYAN BINGHAM, RANDY ROGERS BAND, LUKAS NELSON & POTR, RANDY HOUSER, FLATLAND CAVALRY, READ SOUTHALL BAND, WILLIAM CLARK GREEN, WADE BOWEN, RECKLESS KELLY, and many more.

Special presale passes for BORN & RAISED will be available beginning TUESDAY, MARCH 28th at 12p (CT). Click here for the full lineup.

PRYOR CREEK MUSIC FESTIVALS founder and VP/GM DAVE GEINCKE said, “There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being born and raised on the red dirt in this part of the country, and that’s exactly what our festival celebrates – the roots, the heritage, and the music that define us. So, we invite you to come on over, kick up your boots, and show the world what it means to be an outlaw at BORN & RAISED MUSIC FESTIVAL.”

