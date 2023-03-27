1000 Episodes

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ’s Sunday morning all-BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN program “SPRINGSTEEN ON SUNDAY” host TOM CUNNINGHAM celebrated his 1000th episode on SUNDAY (3/26). The show was broadcast live in front of a packed house at BAR ANTICIPATION at the JERSEY SHORE.

Guests included THE WEEKLINGS, whose live performance included a killer cover of SPRINGSTEEN’s “From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come),” noted SPRINGSTEEN photographer FRANK STEFANKO and EILEEN CHAPMAN, Dir./Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center For American Music.

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS/WWZY VP/Programming ROBBY BRIGDES said, "It's a huge milestone for TOM and the world famous “SPRINGSTEEN ON SUNDAY” reaching 1000 episodes. We look forward to his bringing the classic sound of JERSEY to life on 107.1 THE BOSS for many shows to come!!" CUNNINGHAM (known here at ALL ACCESS as Hot/Modern/AC Editor) added, “I’m truly blessed to be able to celebrate this incredible music and culture on the radio every week. And am indeed honored to be part of the great team at THE BOSS and the PRESS COMMUNICATIONS family.”

