Wayne Swinny (Photo: TDC Photography / Shutterstock.com)

With the passing of SALIVA guitarist WAYNE SWINNY from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage on MARCH 22nd while on tour (NET NEWS 3/23), bandmate BOBBY AMARU has set up a GOFUNDME campaign for SWINNEY's family. WAYNE left behind his 11-year-old daughter NIKKI and his sister LINDA. The fund is being set up to help cover WAYNE’s expenses and to create a trust for his daughter NIKKI.

The page stated, "We hope to be able to provide her (NIKKI) with some support as she begins her journey in life without him. Any donation is greatly appreciated. Click here to donate.

« see more Net News