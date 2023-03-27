Promoting The Business

A new series of television spots promoting the value of broadcasting to local communities is available from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS. The "We Are Broadcasters" spots are downloadable in English and Spanish for TV and radio here.

“For over a century, AMERICA’s broadcast radio and television stations have provided the most trusted news and information to our local communities,” said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “Today, while broadcasters continue to innovate to meet audiences’ needs online, on-the-air and on the go, our mission of public service remains the same. I urge stations to air these spots as a reminder to our hundreds of millions of viewers and listeners, our communities across the country and our elected officials about the enduring value of broadcasting.”

