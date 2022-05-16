Borchetta (Photo: Courtesy Of Big Machine Label Group)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Chairman and CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA was involved in an accident YESTERDAY (3/26) while racing in the TRANS AM2 SERIES at MICHELIN RACEWAY ROAD ATLANTA in BRASELTON, GA. He was taken to the hospital to assess his injuries and is currently in stable condition.

BORCHETTA has been involved in the racing scene since he was a child, and has continued to make time for it, even as he runs BMLG. He has achieved numerous accomplishments in the sport over the years, including a three-peat in the NASCAR SUPERTRACK series. He is a member of the NASHVILLE FARIGROUNDS SPEEDWAY HALL OF FAME.

Auto racing site TobyChristie.com has more details here, reporting a "massive crash" happened on lap 24 of the race, after which BORCHETTA was extracted from his car. BORCHETTA is team owner for the BIG MACHINE RACING TEAM in the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES.

His company is asking for privacy at this time. Well wishes can be sent here.

« see more Net News