Spinoff Waiting A Week

LIVEONE's spinoff of PODCASTONE into a separate company has been delayed until APRIL 7th. The spinoff was originally scheduled to be complete by the end of LIVEONE's fiscal year on MARCH 31st.

CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said, “We are excited about the planned spin-out of PODCASTONE as it will be the only pure play publicly traded podcast company. We are extending the record date to APRIL 7, 2023 as we continue to work closely with regulators and the exchange to ensure a seamless transaction. We expect the special dividend and trading of PODCASTONE to begin in APRIL."

The company says it has $10 million in cash, with ELLIN saying, "Having a solid balance sheet is crucial to any business, and we believe we are in a strong financial position to support our growth initiatives.”

Paid subscribers have increased by 40% (136,000) since the beginning of the year, bringing the total to over 2 million with a goal of 2.75 million by Fiscal Year 2024. SLACKER RADIO Head BRAD KONKOL said, "We are thrilled to see such tremendous growth in our paid subscribers in such a short period. It's a testament to the quality of content and service we provide to our listeners.... Our team has worked tirelessly to improve our offerings and create a better user experience for our subscribers. We're proud of our results and look forward to continuing this momentum."

