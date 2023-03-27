Video Of The Year Finalists Announced

CMT has announced the six finalists vying for the Video of the Year award at this year's CMT MUSIC AWARDS. The list was narrowed down via fan voting from the 16 semi-finalists announced in the category earlier this month (NET NEWS 3/8).

The finalists are: BLAKE SHELTON - "No Body," CARRIE UNDERWOOD - "Hate My Heart," CODY JOHNSON - "Human," HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON - "wait in the truck," KANE BROWN & KATELYN BROWN - "Thank GOD," and MORGAN WALLEN - "You Proof."

Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. This year's show, hosted by KANE BROWN and KELSEA BALLERINI is set for SUNDAY (4/2) at 7p (CT) on CBS from the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, TX. As previously reported (NET NEWS 3/8) WILSON leads the pack with four award nominations, BROWN, JOHNSON, and first-time nominee JELLY ROLL follow with three.

