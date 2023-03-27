Now For YouTube, Too

HEADGUM's podcast advertising platform GUMBALL is expanding to serve YOUTUBE content creators and advertisers.

“GUMBALL has proven to be a game changer for independent content creators and advertisers in podcasting and we are excited to bring this win, win approach to YOUTUBE,” said GUMBALL CEO MARTY MICHAEL. “Given the close engagement content creators have with their audiences, a host read or on-screen ad integration are highly converted by advertisers. GUMBALL streamlines what was previously a cumbersome and labor-intensive process with a self-service model that provides advantages to all concerned.”

GUMBALL FOR YOUTUBERS has been operating in beta stage and has been used by over 50 YOUTUBE channels with more than 37.5 million subscribers.

MICHAEL added, “GUMBALL already supports some of the biggest podcasting brands, including NIKE, PROCTER & GAMBLE, MOLSON COORS, CASPER, HBO, NETFLIX, SQUARESPACE, ESTEE LAUDER, AMAZON, ATHLETIC GREENS, PAYPAL, and WARBY PARKER. We are excited to work with these brands and others to take advantage of the exceptional content integrations made possible on YOUTUBE.”

