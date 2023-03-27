Scott Shannon (Photo: Facebook)

SCOTT SHANNON has placed his massive WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY home on the market for $3.45 million.

Located in the town of PURCHASE close to 40 minutes from MANHATTAN, the six bedroom, six bathroom home features a chef’s kitchen, three additional powder rooms, a 3-car garage, and a game and music room in its 9,620 square feet of living space, along with a pool and tennis court on 2.52 acres.

The real estate agent, HOULIHAN LAWRENCE, INC., writes about the property, “A post-modern Colonial dream house in Purchase, whose lush 2.5 acres includes 30' Wagner pool & tennis court, was constructed to the highest standards of esthetics, efficiency and full-on enjoyment! Superb craftsmanship includes classic moldings with 9 ft+ ceilings, towering windows, hardwood floors and an easy-flow floor plan. The front-to-back double-height entry with double staircases & French doors open to an elevated flagstone terrace. Seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle continues in the chef's kitchen and family room. The first-floor primary suite features dual luxurious spa-quality baths with steam showers, dual walk-in closets and a sitting room with fireplace.”

The mansion was originally purchased in 1991 for $2,395 million, according to town records.

SHANNON Home (Picture - HOULIHAN LAWRENCE, INC.)

« see more Net News