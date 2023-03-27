Redemption

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has completed the redemption in full of the remaining $36.5 million in outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024.

SALEM issued $44.685 million in additional 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 on MARCH 20th to finance the redemption and satisfy and discharge the Indenture on the 2024 Notes. The new notes and guarantees were sold to existing noteholders in a private placement.

