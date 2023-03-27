New In Eugene

BICOASTAL MEDIA Adult Hits KODZ (KOOL 99.1)/EUGENE has flipped to Rhythmic AC as 99.1 THE BEAT. The station now features pop, hip-hop & R&B from artists like RIHANNA, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, and USHER.

BICOASTAL/EUGENE GM SEAN BEKEN said, "We’re excited to bring new energy and a fresh playlist to the radio market. Listeners have asked for it, so we built it! Don’t miss out, set a button for 99-1 THE BEAT!"

EUGENE market vet BARRY MACGUIRE serves as PD/afternoons and commented, "I’m thrilled to provide a much-needed energy boost for the area. It’s gonna be fun – that’s what we’re all about!"

