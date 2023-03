New In San Diego

UNITED STATIONS syndicated THE BOOTLEG KEV show is new to nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KSSX (JAM'N 95.7)/SAN DIEGO. The show will air weeknights from 8p-midnight Pacific.

THE BOOTLEG KEV show succeeds YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO. TINO COCHINO RADIO is now heard on mornings at KSSX.

