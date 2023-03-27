Good Parts Media Adds Three New Stations

ADLARGE's GOOD PARTS MEDIA has entered into deals with three Country stations, SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS's WKRO (93.1 COAST COUNTRY)/DAYTONA BEACH, MOUNTAIN DOG MEDIA's WFON (107.1 THE BULL)/FOND DU LAC/APPLETON, WI and MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP's WUDE (94.3 THE DUDE)/COLUMBIA, SC for use of its PREP COUNTRY content service.

THE DUDE morning host MEG BUTTERLY commented, "In a space where it is so easy to just copy and paste stories to use for prep, PREP COUNTRY takes it a step further, digging deeper, and providing additional stories that appeal to what has become the broadened Country music listeners. With light prep the night before and full prep the morning of, it’s always timely, gives me everything I need, plus some additional as well!”

GOOD PARTS MEDIA offers prep products for multiple formats. For more information on the GOOD PARTS MEDIA portfolio, contact jessica@adlarge.com.

