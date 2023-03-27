Lowe

SHOCKER! CUMULUS Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA longtime PD/afternooner AXEL LOWE has resigned. His last day at 99X is this FRIDAY, MARCH 31st. LOWE first joined 99X when the station launched as Alternative in 1992.

"Difficult decision, but I have an amazing opportunity on the horizon that I couldn't pass up," said LOWE.

LOWE has spent most of the last 30 years at WNNX. He moved to sister CUMULUS Rocker WFTK (96 ROCK)/CINCINNATI in 2014 for PD/afternoons. LOWE returned to WNNX in 2019 and helped relaunch 99X as a Classic Alternative station last DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/5/22).

« see more Net News