COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO is partnering on a new public affairs show with ABC affiliate KMGH-TV (DENVER7)/DENVER that will air on both radio and television and focus on COLORADO's underserved communities.

"REAL TALK," debuting MARCH 31st on the CPR NEWS statewide network and APRIL 1st on DENVER7, with episodes also streaming on FRIDAYS on DENVER7+ and CPR's website, is hosted by CPR NEWS "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local Senior Host NATHAN HEFFEL and DENVER7 Social Equity Reporter MICHA SMITH. The show wil air FRIDAY afternoons on the radio and SATURDAY and SUNDAY mornings at 5:30a (MT) on TV, with repeats on DENVER7's sister Independent KCDO-TV (LOCAL 3 DENVER) on SATURDAYS at 9:30a and SUNDAYS at 6:30p.

“Our newsrooms have been working together for more than two years -- our values are aligned and REAK TALK is a perfect example of that,” said CPR NEWS Exec. Editor KEVIN DALE. “NATHAN and MICAH will bring forward stories that might not get told otherwise. We’re so excited to see this come together.”

“REAL TALK allows us to shine a light on underrepresented communities,” said DENVER7 VP/GM DEAN LITTLETON. “We’re proud to expand our partnership with CPR through this program, bringing these important stories to audiences on television, radio and streaming.”

“I’m so excited to be working with MICAH on this collaboration,” said HEFFEL. “With our years of combined experience, we’re able to lift-up stories that deserve to be heard, but are so often drowned out or even ignored.”

“NATHAN and I have been given an incredible opportunity to shine light on the communities that don’t often receive in-depth coverage. Through REAL TALK, I am proud to provide our audience with a new storytelling experience that cannot be found in a traditional TV or radio broadcast,” said SMITH. “NATHAN is an incredible storyteller with deep knowledge of COLORADO. I have no doubt that our collaboration will excite our existing audiences and attract new viewers and listeners.”

